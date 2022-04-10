Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,475 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 671,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,493. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

