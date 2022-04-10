Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,388 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 525,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 79,845 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 227,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.45. 301,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

