Cim Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.55. 2,108,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 606.11 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

