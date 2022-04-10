Cim Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. 265,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

