Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.80 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

