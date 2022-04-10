Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 60,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 54,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. 18,148,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,795,838. The company has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

