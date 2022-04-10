CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINT opened at $16.00 on Friday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

