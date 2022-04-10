Citigroup Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 345.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 19.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.