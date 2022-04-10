Citigroup Lowers freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target to €27.50

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup to €27.50 ($30.22) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRTAF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of freenet from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.38.

FRTAF opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

