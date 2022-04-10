Citigroup Lowers SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $17.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.87 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

