Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

