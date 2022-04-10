CL King Lowers CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Neutral

CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.82. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,560,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.