Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $1.22 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

