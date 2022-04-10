Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

CLH opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.52. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

