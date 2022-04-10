Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.18 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.33.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.94 million. Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.
