Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.74% of Clearside Biomedical worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.17 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

