Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Lowered to €60.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCEP. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after buying an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after buying an additional 1,775,734 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

