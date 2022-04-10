Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

CDXS stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.76. Codexis has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

