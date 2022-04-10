Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE CDE opened at $4.63 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

