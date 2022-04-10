Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

FOF stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

