Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.66

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and traded as low as $22.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 50,957 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LDP)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
