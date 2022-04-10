Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.66

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and traded as low as $22.40. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 50,957 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

