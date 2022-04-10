Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $590,320.87 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,236.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.60 or 0.00766949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00203189 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

