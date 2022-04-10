Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will report sales of $163.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.50 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 928,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,568,000 after acquiring an additional 458,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 695,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,828. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

