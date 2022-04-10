Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $101.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

