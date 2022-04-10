Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $97.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

