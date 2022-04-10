Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.98.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

