Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 36,389 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $723,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Shares of AFB opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

