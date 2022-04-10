Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 282 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $116.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.