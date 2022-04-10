Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.