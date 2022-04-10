Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.