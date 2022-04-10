Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

CAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 426.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

