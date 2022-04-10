Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.200-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Constellation Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,358.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

