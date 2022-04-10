Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.56

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $78.39, with a volume of 18310511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,243,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

