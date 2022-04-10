Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.74.

NYSE CLR opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

