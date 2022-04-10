Contrasting Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) and Its Rivals

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Treace Medical Concepts to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million -$20.55 million -48.90 Treace Medical Concepts Competitors $1.16 billion $85.74 million 27.84

Treace Medical Concepts’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -21.77% -28.87% -17.95% Treace Medical Concepts Competitors -708.98% -63.49% -17.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Treace Medical Concepts and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts Competitors 1186 4477 7936 220 2.52

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.85%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.72%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts competitors beat Treace Medical Concepts on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

