Contrasting Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Tricon Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tricon Residential and American Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78 American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tricon Residential currently has a consensus price target of $18.28, suggesting a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than American Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Tricon Residential and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A American Realty Investors 7.96% 6.72% 2.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tricon Residential and American Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricon Residential $441.74 million 9.65 $445.26 million N/A N/A American Realty Investors $42.04 million 6.75 $3.35 million $0.21 83.67

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than American Realty Investors.

Summary

Tricon Residential beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc. is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities. The Single Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes primarily within major cities in the United States Sun Belt. The Multi Family Rental Business segment owns and operates garden style multi family rental properties primarily in the United States Sun Belt and condominium quality rental apartments in downtown Toronto. The Residential Development Business segment designs and develops premier multi family rental properties in Toronto. The Private Funds and Advisory Business segment provides asset management, property management and development management services. The Corporate Activities segment provides support functions in the areas of accounting, treasury, credit management, information technology, legal, and human resources. The company was founded by Geoff

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

