Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $645.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $620.00 to $645.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.93.

Shares of COST stock opened at $600.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.09 and its 200 day moving average is $519.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $359.60 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

