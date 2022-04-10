Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Betty M. Vandenbosch Sells 15,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of COUR stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $56.45.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
