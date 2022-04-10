CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.68. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 30,080 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

