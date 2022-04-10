Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €164.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($180.22) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DB1. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($169.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($171.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €166.59 ($183.06).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €168.30 ($184.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 52 week high of €166.30 ($182.75).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

