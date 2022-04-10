Critical Analysis: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -4.21 Canopy Growth $414.03 million 6.38 -$1.32 billion ($1.02) -6.57

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Canopy Growth -71.43% -15.71% -9.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canopy Growth 6 5 1 0 1.58

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 725.25%. Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $16.41, suggesting a potential upside of 144.89%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Canopy Growth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

