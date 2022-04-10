Critical Contrast: Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) vs. Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Rating) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Latham Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Latham Group $630.46 million 2.42 -$62.35 million ($0.56) -22.84

Trailblazer Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Latham Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trailblazer Resources and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Latham Group has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.78%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Latham Group beats Trailblazer Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trailblazer Resources (Get Rating)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

