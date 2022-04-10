Critical Review: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) & Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Waste Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% Waste Connections 10.05% 12.23% 5.93%

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Waste Connections shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and Waste Connections’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.72 $1.69 million $0.08 73.76 Waste Connections $6.15 billion 6.06 $618.05 million $2.37 61.14

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource. Waste Connections is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quest Resource and Waste Connections, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Waste Connections 0 1 7 1 3.00

Quest Resource currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 97.74%. Waste Connections has a consensus price target of $140.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Waste Connections.

Risk and Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Connections has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waste Connections beats Quest Resource on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Eastern, Southern, Western, Central, and Canada. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

