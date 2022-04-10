Critical Survey: Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) vs. AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% AVITA Medical -76.13% -21.79% -20.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Assure and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.76%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Assure.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assure and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 94.32 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -13.68 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 7.25 -$26.58 million ($1.03) -8.25

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assure beats AVITA Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Valencia, California.

