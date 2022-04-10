CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $4,437,800.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28.

On Thursday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average is $216.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

