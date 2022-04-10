Crypto Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $262,491.85 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $262,491.85 and $314.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

