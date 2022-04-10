Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to announce $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.99. Cummins reported earnings of $4.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $18.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $302,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $194.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.