Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Shares of CMI opened at $194.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

