Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $64.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.