Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.10.

Shares of EPAM opened at $308.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.62 and its 200-day moving average is $513.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

